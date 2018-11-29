Real Betis forward Tonny Sarabia (in stripes) and l Olympiacos midfielder Mohamed Camara battle during a Europa League match on Thursday, Nov. 29, at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Olympiacos during a Europa League match on Thursday, Nov. 29, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

A goal by Sergio Canales late in the first half was all Real Betis needed here Thursday to defeat Olympiacos 1-0 and assure themselves a spot in the Europa League round of 16.

Betis lead Group F with 11 points, followed by AC Milan (10) and Olympiacos (7).

The Spanish club will be away to Dudelange (0 points) for their sixth and final match of the opening stage, while Olympiacos are set to host Milan.

Roughly 1,500 Olympiacos supporters were among the 38,000 people in the stands at Seville's Benito Villamarin stadium for Thursday's contest.

The hosts got a golden opportunity in the 15th minute, when Betis was awarded a penalty after Aissa Mandi was fouled in the area, but Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa produced a great save to thwart Sergio Leon from the spot.

Olympiacos midfielder Andreas Bouchalakis hit the post during a period of back-and-forth before Canales scored in the 38th minute on a curling blast from outside the area.

Kostas Fortounis, the visitors' best player of the match, threatened twice in the minutes leading up to half-time, once in open play and the second time on a free kick.

The Greek side took more chances in the second half in pursuit of an equalizer and nearly fell behind 2-0 on a strike by Tonny Sarabia that hit the post.

Olympiacos made substitutions to bolster their attack, but Betis remained in control and claimed all 3 points.