Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado reacts during a Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg match against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Catalonia, Spain, on Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Real Betis defender Marc Bartra reacts during a Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg match against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Catalonia, Spain, on Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Espanyol forward Leo Baptistao (L) vies for the ball against Real Betis defender Zouhair Feddal during a Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg match at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Catalonia, Spain, on Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

RCD Espanyol forward Pablo Piatti (R) vies for the ball with Real Betis defender Marc Bartra (R) during a Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg contest against Real Betis at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Catalonia, Spain, on Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Real Betis salvaged a 1-1 draw here Thursday night against host Espanyol in the first leg of their quarter-final clash in the Copa del Rey, Spanish soccer's annual knockout cup competition.

Espanyol started the match in attack-mode at RCDE Stadium in this northeastern city, applying high pressure, easily making their way into Betis' penalty box and producing a shot on goal at the quarter-hour mark on a header by Leo Baptistão.

Just three days after possibly their worst performance of the season in a 3-0 away loss to Eibar in La Liga, the hosts were a completely different team in the first half.

Playing with a sharpness and hunger that was lacking on Monday, Espanyol nearly got on the board with a well-placed strike in the 19th minute by Borja Iglesias before opening the scoring nine minutes later when the Panda pounced on an errant volley by Pablo Piatti and booted the ball over the line.

Betis started to generate some offense shortly before halftime and clamored for a penalty on a play that saw Antonio Sanabria brought down in the area by Espanyol net minder Roberto, although the referee ignored the visitors' pleas.

The Beticos were even more dangerous in the second half.

Sanabria appeared to score the equalizer in the 63rd minute but the goal was disallowed for offside after a review by the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Over the final half-hour of the contest, Betis laid siege to the Espanyol goal and forced Roberto to come up with several remarkable saves to preserve his team's lead.

Although Sanabria and Marc Bartra were denied in the 66th and 75th minutes, respectively, Betis' pressure finally paid off in minute 82.

On the play, William Carvalho dribbled the ball to a spot nearly inside Espanyol's area before passing off to second-half substitute Sergio Leon, who found Sanabria with a slide-rule pass that the Paraguayan striker put over the line from close range.

In the game's waning minutes, Iglesias had one final chance to give Espanyol the win on a shot that goalkeeper Joel Robles deflected over the crossbar.

Afterward, Roberto said he was pleased with his own performance and that of his team, noting that Espanyol had been able to weather "Betis' waves of attack" and that it was a confidence-booster for the Periquitos to compete well against a tough rival.

The second and final leg of this Copa del Rey quarter-final will be played on Jan. 30 in the southern city of Seville.