Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso said Tuesday that he feels right at home with his new La Liga side while on loan from French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old Argentina international, who joined Betis this summer on a deal that includes a 25 million euro ($28 million) purchase option, explained that he was simply enjoying the current moment but did not know if he would remain with Betis.

"I feel everyone's support, and that's important for any player," Lo Celso said.

"Then, it's about doing what I do on the field, I don't think any further. I'm concentrating on playing here," he continued.

Lo Celso also asserted that, as an Argentinian, he does not like the controversy surrounding the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, after several Boca Juniors players were injured over the weekend when their team bus was attacked on the way to River Plate's stadium.

"They talk about that, and not about the party that (the final) should have been," he said, then urged fans not to go too far with their passion and cheering so as not to give Argentina a bad reputation.

In UEFA Europa League Group F, group leader Betis is set to host second-placed Greek club Olympiacos on Thursday.