Betis' defender Aissa Mandi (R) and Malaga's forward Youssef En-Nesyri (L) vie for the ball during the La Liga match between Betis and Malaga at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Betis' forward Antonio Sanabria (L) and Malaga's midfielder Maxime Lestienne (R) vie for the ball during the La Liga match between Betis and Malaga at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Betis' defender Jordi Amat (behind) and Malaga's forward Youssef En-Nesyri (R) vie for the ball during the La Liga match between Betis and Malaga at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Betis' forward Toni Sanabria (R) and Malaga's defender Diego Gonzalez (L) vie for the ball during the La Liga match between Betis and Malaga at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Betis' midfielder Fabian Ruiz (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the La Liga match between Betis and Malaga at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Real Betis defeated already relegated Malaga 2-1 here Monday to assure themselves of playing in Europe next season for the first time in five years.

With seven wins and a draw in their last eight matches, Betis are guaranteed to finish the season no lower than seventh in La Liga.

Malaga, playing strictly for pride, turned in a respectable performance.

While the first chance went to Betis, a strike in the 18th minute by Antonio Barragan that bounced off the cross-bar, it was Malaga who opened the scoring a little more than a minute later with a goal by Youssef En-Nesyri.

The advantage didn't last long, as a Malaga defensive blunder set up an easy goal for Betis winger Riza Durmisi to make it 1-1, which held up for the rest of the first half as the teams put on a good show for the 53,000 spectators at Seville's Benito Villamarin stadium.

Play continued at the same pace after the break, though as the minutes wore on it began to look as if both sides were willing to settle for a draw.

All that changed when Andres Guardado came on for Betis in the 68th minute to spur his teammates to intensify their efforts.

Six minutes later, Fabian Ruiz scored from outside the box to put Betis ahead for good.