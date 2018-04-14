Girona midfielder Anthony Lozano (left) vies for the ball with Betis' Andres Guardado during a La Liga match on Friday, April 13, in Gerona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Robin Townsend

Betis triumphed 1-0 here Friday to consolidate their hold on fifth place in La Liga at the expense of a Girona side that also aspires to one of the Europa League berths.

The hosts, whose inaugural season in the top flight of Spanish football has exceeded all expectations, started aggressively in a bid to extend their four-month unbeaten streak at Montilivi Municipal Stadium.

The first chance of the night came in the 4th minute, when Girona midfielder Portu stole the ball from defender Aïssa Mandi and tried his luck from close range only to see Betis keeper Dani Gimenez make the stop.

Spurred by Portu's effort, Girona turned up the intensity and threatened again 10 minutes later, this time with a potent free kick by Alex Granell that forced another save from Gimenez.

After withstanding Girona's opening surge, Betis began to test the opposing defense and host keeper Bono had to be sharp to turn aside Fabian Ruiz's blast in the 21st minute

Girona pressed on and Juanpe's shot found the back of the Betis net in the 25th minute, but the goal was disallowed for an offside, two minutes before Portu failed to score off a great cross from Johan Mojica.

Though the locals had more of the ball, it was Betis who broke the deadlock, thanks to a display of individual brilliance from Joaquin Sanchez.

The Betis captain evaded Granell and Pere Pons before sending the ball behind the Girona defense to Loren Moron, who chipped the ball over Bono when the keeper came out to cut the angle, putting the visitors up 1-0 in the 35th minute.

Girona coach Pablo Machin, determined to avoid a fourth straight defeat, began the second half with a double change - Aday Benitez for Pablo Maffeo and Choco Lozano for Borja Garcia - and abandoned his traditional 3-5-2 formation for a 4-2-3-1.

Left a little disoriented by the new set-up, Betis conceded some chances, though Girona continued to suffer from a lack of quality and - on one occasion - poor officiating.

While the referee was right to call back a Cristhian Stuani goal at the hour-mark for an offside, he erred in denying the Uruguayan in the 76th minute

Betis continued to struggle with Girona's new formation, but they preserved the clean sheet to come away with their fifth consecutive win and climb to 52 points from 32 matches, five ahead of Villarreal and six more than Sevilla.

Girona remain in eighth place with 44 points.