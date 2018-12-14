Loren Moron (in green) of Real Betis vies for the ball with Dudelange's Jerry Prempeh during a Europa League match on Thursday, Dec. 13, in Luxembourg. EFE-EPA/Mathieu Cugnot

Wilfrid Kaptoum (R) of Real Betis advances the ball against Dudelange during a Europa League match on Thursday, Dec. 13, in Luxembourg. EFE-EPA/ Mathieu Cugnot

Real Betis's Joaquin (L) plays the ball against Dudelange during a Europa League match on Thursday, Dec. 13, in Luxembourg. EFE-EPA/ Mathieu Cugnot

Real Betis finished first in Europe League Group F despite managing only a 0-0 draw here Thursday with last-place Dudelange in the final match of the opening stage.

The Spanish club got some help from Olympiacos, whose 3-1 defeat of AC Milan 3-1 eliminated the only threat to Betis' leadership.

Real Betis ended the group stage with 12 points, followed by Olympiacos and Milan with 10 points apiece. The Greek side claimed second place over the Italians by virtue of better goal difference.

Betis struggled to make their usual passing game work on a nearly frozen pitch in Luxembourg against a home side who focused on defending in the hope of picking up at least 1 point before they bowed out of the competition.

Francis had two chances for the visitors in the first half, firing high on the first occasion and forcing Dudelange goalkeeper Landry Bonnefoi to make a stop on the second.

Bonnefoi was tested again in first-half stoppage time by Joaquin's free kick.

Dudelange threatened at the hour mark, when Betis defender cut off a pass from Levan Kenia only to see the ball role to Danel Sinani, whose strike went just over the cross-bar.

Betis were quick to respond and Sidnei and Sergio Leon came close on successive attacks before Bonnefoi thwarted what looked like a certain goal for Javi Garcia.