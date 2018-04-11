Mookie Betts hit a grand slam, and ace Chris Sale allowed one run in six innings to lead Boston Red Sox to their ninth straight win, beating New York Yankees 14-1, during their MLB game on Tuesday.
Betts struck the grand slam in the sixth inning against relief pitcher Chasen Shreve with the bases loaded and two outs in the innings.
The outfielder went 4 for 4 and had five runs and four RBIs, scoring the third grand slam of his career.
First baseman Hanley Ramirez was perfect with the bat and went 2 for 2, finishing with three RBIs and one run.
Sale (1-0) pitched for six innings, scattering six hits and striking out eight without a walk.
The Yankees were let down by Dominican ace Luis Severino (2-1), who allowed eight hits and five runs.