New York Yankees Giancarlo Stanton strikes out against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of their MLB game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of their MLB game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Yankees Aaron Judge hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of their MLB game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox designated hitter JD Martinez (R) hits a two run double in front of New York Yankees Austin Romine (C) and home plate umpire Larry Vanover (L) during the sixth inning of their MLB game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning of their MLB game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Red Sox's Mookie Betts (C) and Andrew Benintendi (L) score on a two run double by JD Martinez against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of their MLB game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Mookie Betts hit a grand slam, and ace Chris Sale allowed one run in six innings to lead Boston Red Sox to their ninth straight win, beating New York Yankees 14-1, during their MLB game on Tuesday.

Betts struck the grand slam in the sixth inning against relief pitcher Chasen Shreve with the bases loaded and two outs in the innings.

The outfielder went 4 for 4 and had five runs and four RBIs, scoring the third grand slam of his career.

First baseman Hanley Ramirez was perfect with the bat and went 2 for 2, finishing with three RBIs and one run.

Sale (1-0) pitched for six innings, scattering six hits and striking out eight without a walk.

The Yankees were let down by Dominican ace Luis Severino (2-1), who allowed eight hits and five runs.