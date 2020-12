View of "Pikala Bikes", a project to popularize the two wheels in Marrakech created by Dutch Cantal Bakker with which she aims to transform the conception of the city's inhabitants about the bicycle so that they see it "as an effective, simple and chic option". EFE/Mohamed Siali

View of "Pikala Bikes", a project to popularize the two wheelers in Marrakech created by Dutch Cantal Bakker with which she aims to transform the conception of the city's inhabitants about the bicycle so that they see it "as an effective, simple and chic option". EFE/Mohamed Siali

View of "Pikala Bikes", a project to popularize the two wheelers in Marrakech created by Dutch woman Cantal Bakker with which she aims to transform the conception of the city's inhabitants about the bicycle so that they see it "as an effective, simple and chic option". EFE/Mohamed Siali

A Dutch woman has launched an initiative to bring her nation’s favored mode of transport to Marrakech, where the majority of the population still views the two-wheelers as vehicles for the poor rather than a chic, urban alternative to cars and motorbikes that choke the city’s air.



"We want to teach that the bicycle is a way of life, and one can cycle on the street with the same approach that one drives a Range Rover", Cantal Bakker, the founder of Pikala Bikes, tells EFE.

EFE-EPA