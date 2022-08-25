President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he will forgive part of the debt that millions of university students incurred with the US government to be able to pay for their studies in what appeared to critics to be a move to attract the votes of young people for Democratic candidates in the November mid-term elections.

The announcement comes after months of debate within the Biden administration and after, in 2020, student debt payments were suspended as a means of alleviating the financial burdens imposed on millions by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023," Biden wrote on his Twitter account.