A Royal Bengal tiger in its enclosure at the Van Vihar National Park on the occasion of World Tiger Day in Bhopal, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Nelson, an eight week old Sumatran tiger cub, on his first outing, during International Tiger Day, at Australia Zoo in Beerwah on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DAN PELED

An Indian Royal Bengal tiger walks at an enclosure on World Tiger Day at Alipore Zoo, Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian students wearing masks of Royal Bengal tiger participate in a march at Alipore Zoo on World Tiger Day in Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian Royal Bengal tiger rests at an enclosure on World Tiger Day at Alipore Zoo, Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian Royal Bengal tiger looks on at an enclosure on World Tiger Day at Alipore Zoo, Kolkata, India, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indrah, a nine-year-old Sumatran Tiger during International Tiger Day at Melbourne Zoo in Melbourne, Australia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DANIEL POCKETT

A tranquilized Sumatran Tiger (Panthera tigris) is prepared to be released into the wild at ARSARI foundation conservation center in Dharmasraya, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/RAJO BATUAH