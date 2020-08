Image made available 27 August 2020 of the China Construction Bank (CCB) logo seen on their branch in Shanghai, China, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Image made available 27 August 2020 of the China Construction Bank (CCB) logo seen on their branch in Shanghai, China, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Image made available 27 August 2020 of the China Construction Bank (CCB) logo seen on their branch in Shanghai, China, 27 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Large Chinese banks could present losses in the first half of the year after Beijing demanded a greater collaboration in the economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, already relatively under control in the country.

The government estimates are that the combined profits of Chinese banks fell 9.4 percent year-on-year in the first six months of the year. EFE-EPA

pk-vec/lds