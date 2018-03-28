Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during a women's semifinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during a women's quarterfinal round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Latvian world No. 5 Jelena Ostapenko struck nearly four-dozen winners over two sets to edge fourth-ranked Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) Wednesday afternoon and advance to the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

The match featured a contrast in styles, with Ostapenko's go-for-broke approach narrowly winning out over Svitolina's steady counter-punching game.

It also was a contest between two players unable to control their service games.

The Latvian boasts impressive power from the baseline but does not produce many winners with her serve, a weakness that led to her being broken three times in each set.

She returned the favor though, using her returning and ground-stroking power to break Svitolina's serve on six occasions throughout the one-hour, 48-minute match.

The 20-year-old Latvian, who had been in a slump coming into the tournament and won just four of her first 11 matches of 2018, made 42 unforced errors but more than made up for them by blasting 44 winners.

The Ukrainian made far fewer mistakes but hit just 15 winners.

Wednesday's match was just the second meeting between these top-five players, with Ostapenko also winning their match in last year's Wimbledon round-of-16.

Next up Thursday for the Latvian at the Miami Open will be the winner of a Wednesday night, all-American quarter-final contest between seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and Danielle Collins.

Thursday's other women's singles semi-final will pit Belarusian former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka (who is launching a comeback and currently ranked No. 186) against American reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens, the current world No. 12.

The Miami Open is one of the biggest hard-court tournaments on the men's and women's tennis calendars.