Richard Harper sports his Triumph T shirt and tattooes as he prepares for a days riding during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 14 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Joe Fleming (R) from Bonefide Moto Co and friend Nick Davidson share a light moment as Joe starts his Harley Davidson in the camp site ready for the 2nd days riding during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 14 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Riders descend a hill as they freewheel during the 'Le Man' style race to the town of Pilgrims Rest during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 15 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Rider Nick Davidson bears his tattooes reading 'Hold Fast' during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 13 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Joe Fleming (L) from Bonefide Moto Co is reflected in a motorcycle mirror as another rider walks past during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 14 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Joe Fleming from Bonefide Moto Co stands under a local waterfall as the riders cool off during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 14 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Two riders start their race to push a beer keg with their motorbike with the help of a flag lady in the Moto Games during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 15 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Joe Fleming from Bonefide Moto Co rides his Harley Davidson in the camp site during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 14 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

One of the lady riders, Ashleigh James, enjoys the camp fire after day 2 during the annual Bubble Run motorcycle ride in Sabie, South Africa, 14 December 2019 (issued 16 December). EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK