Nasrin Mohamed Ibrahim (L), the director of Bilan, the first all-women media outlet in Somalia, collects the statements of a woman. EFE-EPA/United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

Nasrin Mohamed Ibrahim (i), the director of Bilan, the first all-women media outlet in Somalia, poses with her camera. EFE-EPA/United Nations Development Program

Bilan is Somalia’s first media outlet with an all-female newsroom that aims to provide information by and about women despite the obstacles they face.

The project, promoted by the United Nations Development Program, was born on 11 April to open a safe space against all forms of harassment that women journalists suffer on a daily basis in the African country.

"Female journalists suffer harassment at work and on the streets,” Jocelyn Mason, UNDP representative in Somalia tells Efe.

(...)