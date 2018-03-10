FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTA PEREZ

Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi's third son Ciro was born on Saturday, according to his sister-in-law.

Carla Roccuzzo, the sister of Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo, confirmed the birth took place this afternoon in Barcelona, tweeting that she was very happy.

The Catalan club had announced that the Argentina international will not appear against Malaga on Saturday in the 28th round of La Liga due to personal reasons.

Defender Yerry Mina is to complete the lineup.

One month ago, Messi announced his unborn son's name and confirmed that the birth was scheduled for the beginning of March.

Ciro is the third boy for Messi and his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo; the two were married in Rosario, Argentina on June 30, 2017.

The couple's first son, Thiago, was born in 2012, followed by Mateo in 2015.

La Liga leader Barça is now eight points clear at the top of the table, while Atletico Madrid holds the second position with 61 points.