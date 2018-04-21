Richard Gasquet of France in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their quarter-final match of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Richard Gasquet of France during their quarter-final match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his quarter-final match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Third-seeded German Alexander Zverev celebrated his 21st birthday by defeating Frenchman Richard Gasquet 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 here Friday night to advance to the semi-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time.

The talented, 21-year-old Zverev is still learning the nuances of clay-court tennis, but he showed grit and determination to rally from a set down and also come back from a service-break deficit in the third set.

The match featured more service breaks than service holds, with Gasquet losing his serve on nine occasions and the German dropping serve seven times.

The sweet-swinging Frenchman seemed to have the momentum on his side when he broke serve to go up 4-3 in the third set, but Zverev broke back in the following game of this see-saw contest.

Gasquet then had break points in the ninth and 11th games, but his inability to convert them proved to be his undoing.

The thrilling, back-and-forth quarter-final match had a fitting ending, with both players scrambling all over the court before Zverev hit a down-the-line backhand winner to clinch the victory in two hours and 36 minutes.

"The third set was very intense, a lot of tight moments. I feel like in the tightest moments we both played the best tennis," the German world No. 4 was quoted as saying on the ATP World Tour's Web site. "I'm just happy with my performance tennis-wise, also mentally-wise."

Zverev will need to recover physically before his next match Saturday against Kei Nishikori, although his unseeded Japanese opponent likely also will be feeling the physical effects of the nearly three hours he spent on court earlier Friday in defeating second-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-3.

Saturday's other semi-final at this clay-court ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event will pit Spanish world No. 1 and 10-time champion Rafael Nadal against fourth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.