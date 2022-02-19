Cryptocurrencies are unexplored territory for many Mexicans but innovative projects such as the Bitcoin Embassy Bar in the capital is looking to change this.

“Bitcoin Embassy Bar came from an idea to create space for the Bitcoin community and those involved in the blockchain and cryptocurrency to meet up more regularly than with conventions or conferences,” Lorena Oritz, the bar’s co-founder along with David Noriega, told Efe

Located in Mexico City’s Roma neighborhood, the venue looks just like any other bar that offers beers, soft drinks and burgers.

