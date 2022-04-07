The world of cryptocurrencies on Wednesday will hold its four-day Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach where business will be conducted, people can learn about the latest developments in the sector, talks and seminars will be given and the digital "coin" will become better known to the general public.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, the first world leader to make Bitcoin a legal tender in his country, will participate in the event on Thursdy, but the Salvadoran President's Office confirmed to EFE that Bukele will only address the conclave from his homeland and will be represented at the in-person event by his country's envoy to the US, Milena Mayorga.