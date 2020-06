Brasilândia, Sao Paulo’s worst-hit district by Covid-19, has shown that the pandemic has disproportionately hit Afro-Brazilian communities with black people being four times more likely to die from coronavirus.

Located in the far north of the most populous city in the Americas, Brasilândia is topping the number of Covid-19 deaths with over 200, with 30 percent of the total fatalities recorded in São Paulo, ground zero of the disease in Brazil.EFE-EPA

nbo/ch/rb