Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney, Australia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Some thousand people protest against the death of George Floyd in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, 06 June 2020. EFE/ Jesus Diges

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney, Australia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People march as they hold banners during a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean activists hold a banner and shout slogans during a rally near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 05 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Protesters holding placards attend a demonstration at the Parliament square, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter in London, Britain, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney, Australia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters holding placards attend a demonstration at the Parliament square, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter in London, Britain, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

A protester lies on the ground during a Black Lives Matter rally in Tunis, Tunisia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tens of thousands of protestors have gathered in cities across the world to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

People have gathered in Australian, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Tunisia and Spain to demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody the United States.

A visual story by epa's James Gourley, James Ross, Jeon Heon-Kyun, Omer Messinger, Andy Rain, Jesus Diges, Mohamed Messara and Luca Zennaro.