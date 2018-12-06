Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) shoots on Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (R) during the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (2R) shoots between Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (R) Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (L) and Detroit Pistons center Zaza Pachulia of Georgia (2-L) during the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker (C) of Australia loses the ball between Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (L) and Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard Eric Bledsoe contributed 27 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the attack for the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-92 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

This was the sixth win in the last 10 games for the Bucks, who lead the NBA's Central Division.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 points and guard Malcolm Brogdon another 14 for the Bucks, who are 2.5 games ahead of the Pistons in the battle for the leadership of the division.

The Pistons are now 13-9 after losing two consecutive games.

Forward Blake Griffin, with 31 points, was the top scorer for the Pistons, while point guard Reggie Jackson added 15 points, captured seven rebounds and gave five assists.