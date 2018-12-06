Point guard Eric Bledsoe contributed 27 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the attack for the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-92 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.
This was the sixth win in the last 10 games for the Bucks, who lead the NBA's Central Division.
Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 points and guard Malcolm Brogdon another 14 for the Bucks, who are 2.5 games ahead of the Pistons in the battle for the leadership of the division.
The Pistons are now 13-9 after losing two consecutive games.
Forward Blake Griffin, with 31 points, was the top scorer for the Pistons, while point guard Reggie Jackson added 15 points, captured seven rebounds and gave five assists.