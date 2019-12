Solar panels on the roof of Bangkok Prep International School, in the Town Sukhumvit 77 (T77) community in Bangkok, Thailand, 6 December 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Solar panels on the roof of Habito Mall, in the Town Sukhumvit 77 (T77) community in Bangkok, Thailand, 6 December 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A young girl plays in a small playground at the Habito Mall in the Town Sukhumvit 77 (T77) community in Bangkok, Thailand, 6 December 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Blockchain, from cryptocurrencies to the fight against the climate crisis

Although when many people hear the term, they immediately think of billionaire cryptocurrency investors, blockchain technology is also useful in developing sustainable agriculture or energy efficiency, two initiatives that contribute to the fight against the climate crisis in places like Indonesia or Thailand.

In Bangkok, dozens of students exercise on the grass field at the Bangkok Prep International School while solar panels on the roofs of the campus buildings harness electricity. EFE-EPA