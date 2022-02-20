Dancers perform in the streets during a dance festival that marks the beginning of the carnival celebrations, in La Paz, Bolivia, 19 February 2022. EFE/ Gabriel Romano

Bolivia celebrated carnival from Saturday for the first time in two years due to the pandemic and with different acts in which safety prevailed after the de-escalation of the fourth wave of infections.

The Mayor's Office of La Paz organized a dance exhibition called "Dance in Movement-Carnival without Alcohol" that took place in the Plaza de San Francisco, in the center of the city, with the participation of some 400 dancers.

The activity was attended by about 2,000 people who appreciated rhythms from different regions of the country such as morenada and caporales as well as cacharpaya and mosenada along with other dances from the eastern region and the southern Chaco region.

