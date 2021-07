Bolivia holds traditional dance parade with masks, Covid-19 tests

Dancers participate with the Morenada dance, in the first "mini" entry or folkloric parade that has taken place since the covid-19 pandemic arrived in Bolivia in March of last year and was endorsed by the mayor of this city, Eva Copa in the city of El Alto, Bolivia 16 July 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz

A person disinfects the dancers of the "mini" entrance or folkloric parade that has been carried out since the covid-19 pandemic reached Bolivia in March of last year and was endorsed by the mayor of this city, Eva Copa in the city of El Alto, Bolivia 16 July 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz

A car carries out the disinfection today in the streets of the "mini" entrance or folkloric parade that has been carried out since the covid-19 pandemic arrived in Bolivia in March of last year and was endorsed by the mayor of this city, Eva Copa in the city of El Alto, Bolivia 16 July 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Dancers participate today with the Morenada dance, in the first "mini" entry or folkloric parade that has taken place since the covid-19 pandemic arrived in Bolivia in March of last year and was endorsed by the mayor of this city, Eva Copa in the city of El Alto, Bolivia 16 July 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Dancers participate with the Mosenada dance, in the first "mini" entry or folkloric parade that has taken place since the covid-19 pandemic arrived in Bolivia in March of last year and was endorsed by the mayor of this city, Eva Copa in the city of El Alto, Bolivia 16 July 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz