Director of the hospital clinics of La Paz, Omar Rodas, speaks in an interview with Efe in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 November 2019. EPA/ Martin Alipaz

General view of the Hospital Clinics in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 November 2019. EPA/ Martin Alipaz

A woman walks in a hallway in the Hospital Clinics in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 November 2019. EPA/ Martin Alipaz

General view of the oncology unit in the Hospital Clinics in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 November 2019. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

President of the national association of patients with cancer, Rosario Calle (L) and the patient Guadalupe Alvarez (2L) in the Hospital Clinics in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 November 2019. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

General view of the emergency service in the Hospital Clinics in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 November 2019. EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Roadblocks in Bolivia have stopped cancer patients from receiving urgent treatment and led to food shortages at hospitals.

Supporters of former leader Evo Morales have erected roadblocks around the country calling for him to be reinstated as president.