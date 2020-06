Bolivian Miguel Ángel Condori recovered from an accident that left him in a coma for six months and gave him life-long physical injuries, but he does not let this get in the way of his new goal — to provide a home for abandoned cats and dogs.

“They say you never know what life will throw at you, so I think my purpose is to look after God’s creations,” the 41-year-old street cleaner from La Paz tells Efe. EFE-EPA

gb/jt/ah