A 01 February 2020 photo that shows volunteers with the Food Bank of Bolivia working to salvage food in good condition from a market in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

A 01 February 2020 photo that shows volunteers with the Food Bank of Bolivia working to salvage food in good condition from a market in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

A 01 February 2020 photo that shows volunteers with the Food Bank of Bolivia working to salvage food in good condition from a market in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

The dual problem of hunger and food loss or food waste is being addressed head-on in the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba, where every day dozens of volunteers salvage edible food that would otherwise be thrown away and distribute it to homes for children and the elderly.

These volunteers are part of the Food Bank of Bolivia, an initiative that is the only one of its kind in the Andean nation and was launched by a group of university students concerned about the malnutrition versus food waste paradox, that entity's founder and executive director, Nicole Guerrero, told Efe.