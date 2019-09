Female cancer patients and their relatives stage a hunger strike on July 25, 2019, at the Hospital de Clinicas in La Paz, Bolivia, demanding that the country provide better medical care for cancer patients. EFE-EPA/ Gina Baldivieso

A new law entered into force on Thursday in Bolivia guaranteeing free medical care for cancer patients, who for months have been mobilizing to demand better care.

President Evo Morales signed the Cancer Law at a ceremony in La Paz with representatives of associations representing patients and their relatives in attendance.