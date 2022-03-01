Visitors at the Radisys stall at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on 28 February, 2022. EFE-EPA/MAY PONZO

Being put through to a call center conjures feelings of dread and a hopeless acceptance that you will spend a good chunk of your day on hold listening to elevator music but imagine, instead, you were greeted by your favorite Bollywood star or the avatar of a deity – it is not as far-fetched as it sounds.

Radisys, a global leader in telecoms solutions, is using artificial intelligence technology and pre-recorded video to revolutionize and humanize the call center experience with its tool Engage Video Assistant.

“We use human experts, celebrities or an avatar to provide customers what they are looking for,” the firm’s senior director of business development, Shankar Krishnamurthy, told Efe at the Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona.

(...)