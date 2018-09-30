Udinese's Ignacio Pussetto (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Udinese at "Dall'Ara" stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna's Federico Santander (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Udinese at "Dall'Ara" stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet concedes the 1-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Udinese at "Dall'Ara" stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini (2-R) scores the 2-1 goal during the Italian serie A soccer match between Bologna and Udinese in Bologna, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna's Federico Santander (L) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Udinese at "Dall'Ara" stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Bologna earned a 2-1 home win against Udinese on Sunday in the seventh round of Serie A, thanks to a late goal from forward Roccardo Orsolini.

Although Udinese took the initiative and opened the scoring 32 minutes into the match with a goal from midfielder Ignacio Pussetto, Bologna came from behind to pull off its second win this season.

Only 10 minutes after Pussetto scored, Bologna forward Federico Santander netted the equalizer, and the game was tied heading into the intermission.

Both teams fought to take the lead in the second half but it was Orsolini who scored with just eight minutes to go, and Udinese was unable to respond.

Bologna holds the 13th position in the Serie A table with seven points, while Udinese is provisionally in the 11th position with eight points, after suffering its second straight defeat and the third this season.

On Saturday, defending champion Juventus rallied from an early deficit to secure a 3-1 home win over Napoli, and tops the Italian league table with 21 points, six ahead of second-placed Napoli.