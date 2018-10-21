Torino's Daniele Baselli (2-R) celebrates with teammate Andrea Belotti (C) after scoring the 0-2 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Torino FC at 'Dall'Ara' stadium in Bologna, Italy, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Benvenuti

Bologna's Arturo Calabresi (C) scores the 2-2 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Torino FC at 'Dall'Ara' stadium in Bologna, Italy, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Benvenuti

Bologna's Arturo Calabresi celebrates after scoring the 2-2 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Torino FC at 'Dall'Ara' stadium in Bologna, Italy, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Benvenuti

After being down 2-0, Bologna made a late comeback on Sunday to hold visiting Torino to a 2-2 draw in the Serie A ninth round.

The draw deprived Torino of its third straight win in the Italian league.

Torino forward Iago Falque opened the scoring just 13 minutes into the match, and midfielder Daniele Baselli doubled the lead nine minutes into the second half.

However, Bologna forward Federico Santander narrowed the gap after netting the first goal for his side in the 59th minute.

With just 13 minutes to go, Bologna defender Arturo Calabresi scored a late equalizer to secure the 2-2 draw.

Bologna remains in 17th place in the Serie A standings with eight points, while Torino moved to the 10th position with 13 points.

Defending champion Juventus leads the Serie A standings with 25 points, four points ahead of second-placed Napoli.