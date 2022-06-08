Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he hoped that the British journalist and indigenous affairs official who disappeared in a remote part of Amazonia "will be found," but he admitted that they may have been "executed."

In an interview with SBT television, Bolsonaro commented on the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips, working with The Guardian, and indigenous leader Bruno Araujo Pereira, who were last seen on Sunday morning in the Javari Valley, one of the more remote portions of the Amazon region.