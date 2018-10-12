Usain Bolt of the Mariners (2-L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during a Hyundai A-League trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Usain Bolt (L) of the Mariners looks to control the ball during a Hyundai A-League trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Usain Bolt (L) of the Mariners celebrates with Jordan Murray (R) after scoring a goal during a Hyundai A-League trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Jamaican athlete and multiple Olympic and world sprint champion in 100m, 200m and 4x100m, Usain Bolt, scored a brace in his first match as a soccer player for the Central Coast Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners beat Macarthur South West United in a friendly tie 4-0 in Sydney, Australia, where Bolt scored the third and fourth goals.

"What. A. Game. @usainbolt, the footballer scores two goals in our 4-0 win," the Central Coast Mariners said on its official Twitter handle.

Bolt missed some chances to goal in the first half of the game, before he scored his first goal in the second half.

After the game, Bolt said that it was a great feeling to score two goals in his maiden game for the team, and added that he was keen to be a "Mariner" and do his best for the team.

The world record holder for 100m and 200m, with this performance made his case for breaking into the main team of the Mariners ahead of its A-League season that will kick off on Oct. 21.