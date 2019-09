US singer Bon Jovi performs on stage during Rock in Rio 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sep.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

NAVE, the futuristic Rock in Rio experience that seeks a better world

Bon Jovi returned to delight their fans at Rock in Rio as thousands in the audience sang with the band in a show charged with emotions on Sunday.

This concluded the first phase of the seven-day festival that opened in the city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Friday.