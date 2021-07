Every day, Carlos Sotelo wakes up under a porch in Florida Street in Buenos Aires and, first thing in the morning, he organizes his book collection on display for pedestrians walking along, an ever-growing catalogue thanks to donations and the work of urban recyclers.

As the economic crisis tormenting Argentina relentlessly makes more people homeless — roughly 7.8% of its population is currently living on the streets — street bookselling has become more crucial than ever for some. EFE

apr/lv/jt