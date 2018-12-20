Phoenix Suns Kelly Oubre Jr. (L) strips the ball from Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (R) during the match between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (L) Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (C) and Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (R) reach for the loose ball during the match between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) reaches for the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (L) drives to the basket during the match between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Devin Booker scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to their fourth straight win after stunning the Boston Celtics 111-103 Wednesday.

Despite the winning streak, the Spurs (8-24) remain adrift at the bottom of in the Western Conference, six games back from the Utah Jazz.

DeAndre Ayton scored a double-double of 23 points and 18 rebounds while T.J. Warren added 21 points for Phoenix.

The Celtics (18-12), fifth in the Eastern Conference, were led by Kyrie Irving 's double-double of 29 points and 10 assists.

Jayson Tatum scored 18 points while Marcus Smart managed 12 for the Celtics.