Devin Booker scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to their fourth straight win after stunning the Boston Celtics 111-103 Wednesday.
Despite the winning streak, the Spurs (8-24) remain adrift at the bottom of in the Western Conference, six games back from the Utah Jazz.
DeAndre Ayton scored a double-double of 23 points and 18 rebounds while T.J. Warren added 21 points for Phoenix.
The Celtics (18-12), fifth in the Eastern Conference, were led by Kyrie Irving 's double-double of 29 points and 10 assists.
Jayson Tatum scored 18 points while Marcus Smart managed 12 for the Celtics.