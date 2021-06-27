Independesk app founder Karsten Kossatz shows the Berlin TV tower telework space available for rent through the platform in Berlin, Germany, issued 27 June 2021. EFE/ María Alonso Martos

A view of the Berlin TV tower telework space available for rent through the Independesk app in Berlin, Germany, issued 27 June 2021. EFE/ María Alonso Martos

A German company is putting up for rent telework spaces inside the German Spy Museum, at the shore of a lake or atop the 368-meter high Berlin TV Tower, offering atypical locations for remote work in the German capital.

“Most of the spaces are just regular offices, as every company can just post in there, but of course we have other special locations,” says Karsten Kossatz, founder of the Independesk application, which is built on a similar concept to car sharing, but with office desks. EFE

mam/lv