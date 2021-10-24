Thousands of Afghans have flocked at a border crossing with Pakistan after the two countries resumed pedestrian movement on both sides of the boundary.

Those aspiring to cross over to Pakistan include patients seeking medical treatment, students for higher studies, people wanting to visit their families, and those trying to flee Afghanistan fearing Taliban rule.

The border crossing at Turkham opened for pedestrian movement on Thursday evening to allow Afghan men and women and the stranded Pakistanis into Pakistan after some months of suspension. EFE