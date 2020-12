High representative of the EU for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks during an interview, via videoconference in Brussels, Belgium, 16 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ Stephanie Lecocq

Borrell: Brexit would not exist without disinformation about the EU

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is optimistic about the chances of an imminent deal on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the bloc.

With 34 years of experience in European affairs, he says that deals always arrive at the last minute and that the price of a no-deal Brexit would be too high.EFE-EPA

