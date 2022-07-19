The European Union's top foreign affairs official, Spain's Josep Borrell, said Monday that "European society has to be aware" that the war Russia launched against Ukraine and its affects on increasing inflation and energy costs are "a test of resilience."

"European society has to be aware that this is a test of resilience and we have to have enough resilience to continue supporting Ukraine. We don't have any other option," said Borrell at a press conference following the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday in Brussels.

The EU diplomatic chief said that "I am sure (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's counting on democratic fatigue" because "he believes that democracies are weak," but "European societies cannot afford fatigue."

"These are the consequences of the war. Wars have these consequences. Fortunately, we did not suffer bombardments like the Ukrainians, and we didn't have to flee our homes. But yes, the whole world is suffering the consequences of a war and the policies that Putin is using to accompany the war," Borrell said.