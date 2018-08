Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello (C) is applauded by fans as he heads to the dugout at the end of the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (L) is unable to field the ball as right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (R) covers during the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello (L) celebrates his complete game and win with fellow pitcher David Price (R) at the conclusion of the MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Starting pitcher Rick Porcello played a decisive role as the Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Friday.

Porcello (14-4) pitched nine innings and allowed just one home run, and struck out nine batters.

Steve Pearce hit three homeruns in the first innings, gaining advantage over the Yankees right away.

For the Yankees, the lone homerun came from Miguel Andujar in the third innings.