Colombian artist Fernando Botero is marking his 90th birthday with a retrospective in Japan’s capital.

The 'Botero: Magic in Full Bloom' show brings together some 70 pieces which take viewers on a journey of the artist’s process: from his early days, which depict daily life in Medellín (northern Colombia), to his now iconic, plump and voluminous versions of classics.

Woman Crying (1949), which the artist made at the age of 17, opens the exhibition, which has been divided into six themed spaces under Botero’s direct supervision.

"Botero told us the color he wanted us to put on the walls, such as the pastel red or yellow," which have been used in the religious and circus sections, Masao Miyazawa, chief curator at Bunkamura Art Museum in Tokyo, told Efe Thursday.

