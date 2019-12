General view of tombstones surrounded by skyscrapers at the Teochew cemetery in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 November 2019. EFE-EPA/MARIA NICOLE PROTONENTIS

Retirees rest among the graves at the Teochew cemetery in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 November 2019. EFE-EPA/MARIA NICOLE PROTONENTIS

Thais work out at the gym inside the Teochew cemetery in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 November 2019. EFE-EPA/MARIA NICOLE PROTONENTIS

The tombstones of Chinese immigrants are covered in vegetation at the Teochew cemetery in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 November 2019. EFE-EPA/MARIA NICOLE PROTONENTIS

Among the tombstones that litter Teochew cemetery, surrounded by Bangkok's cluttered skyline, there is no better way of feeling alive than working out in the graveyard, which has become a sort of community space despite some neighbors fearing its supposedly haunted past.

Hundreds of people flock to these hallowed grounds, located in the heart of the Thai capital, to find a haven of quiet amid the metropolis' noisy chaos. EFE-EPA