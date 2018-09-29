Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (C) of Mercedes AMG GP reacts as he took pole position in the qualifying session ahead British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes and German F1 driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Ferrari at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Valtteri Bottas of Finland (Mercedes) claimed pole position for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, his second pole of the 2018 Formula One season, ahead of British teammate Lewis Hamilton and Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).

Bottas finished the qualifying round for Sunday's race with a time of one minute and 31.387 seconds, 0.145 seconds faster than 2018 championship leader Hamilton and 0.556 ahead of Vettel.

Bottas started from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix in July, but did not finish due to a hydraulic problem.

Hamilton, despite a small mistake that cost him pole, set his own record and posted his fastest lap in the Sochi Autodrom circuit with a time of one minute and 31.532 seconds.

Ferrari's other driver, Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, will start Sunday's race from the second row alongside Vettel, having finished the qualifying round in fourth place with a time of one minute and 32.237 seconds.

Hamilton has a 40-point lead over Vettel in the overall standings.