German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, steers his car during the free training sessions held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

British Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Finland's Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was the fastest driver here Friday in the first free practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Bottas clocked a best lap of 1:18.148, just 0.849 seconds ahead of British teammate Lewis Hamilton, the defending Formula 1 champion and current points leader for the 2018 championship.

Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) came in third place, 0.950 seconds behind Bottas.