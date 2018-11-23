Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session of Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2018 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) led Friday the second free practice session for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Bottas, winner of the 2017 Abu Dhabi GP, clocked in a time of one minute and 37.236 seconds, leaving Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who set the pace of the first session, in the second spot, just 0.044 seconds off pace.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's teammate Daniel Ricciardo of Australia settled for the third spot, trailing 0.192 seconds.

F1 reigning champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) occupied the fourth place, followed by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

The season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to kick off Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Qualifying takes place Saturday.