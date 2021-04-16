Kenyan boxer and lawyer Shadrack Wambui (R) gestures as he talks to his partners during a meeting before going for a boxing training session with young boxers whom he trains in boxing and offers free legal advice, at their offices in Mathare slums, Nairobi, Kenya, 08 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan boxer and lawyer Shadrack Wambui, warms up during a training session with young boxers whom he trains in boxing and offers free legal advice, in Mathare slums, Nairobi, Kenya, 08 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan boxer and lawyer Shadrack Wambui (C) warms up with young boxers whom he trains in boxing and offers free legal advice, in Mathare slums, Nairobi, Kenya, 08 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan lawyers Nadi Boru (L) and Samuel Chelongo (R) partners with Kenyan boxer-cum-lawyer Shadrack Wambui, are seen after a meeting at their office before Wambui went for a boxing training session with young boxers whom he trains in boxing and offers free legal advice, at their offices in Mathare slums, Nairobi, Kenya, 08 April 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan boxer and lawyer Shadrack Wambui (R) punches during a training session with young boxers whom he trains in boxing and offers free legal advice, in Mathare slums, Nairobi, Kenya, 08 April 2021 EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

The shuffling of feet on a concrete floor and the sharp hiss of air punches intertwine with conversations about laws and rights in the Mathare slum in eastern Nairobi, where boxing and free legal advice are empowering the local community.

Shadrack Wambui, a lawyer and the man behind the Sheria Mtaani project, which offers Mathare residents an unorthodox blend of free boxing classes and legal advice, tells Efe there is a saying in Kenya.

“Mnyonge Hana Haki (“the poor have no rights,” in English). It has been true for a very long time.”EFE

