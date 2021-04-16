The shuffling of feet on a concrete floor and the sharp hiss of air punches intertwine with conversations about laws and rights in the Mathare slum in eastern Nairobi, where boxing and free legal advice are empowering the local community.
Shadrack Wambui, a lawyer and the man behind the Sheria Mtaani project, which offers Mathare residents an unorthodox blend of free boxing classes and legal advice, tells Efe there is a saying in Kenya.
“Mnyonge Hana Haki (“the poor have no rights,” in English). It has been true for a very long time.”EFE
