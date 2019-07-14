Hill tribe boys in Bangkok have had the hair on their heads shaved Sunday as part of a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple, in the Thai capital.

A total of 168 hill tribe men, including boys, were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices as part of the annual mass ordination ceremony that marks the three-month-long Buddhist Lent, which, this year begins on 17 July.

In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk at some point in his life.

A visual story by epa's Rungroj Yongrit