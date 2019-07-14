Boys in Bangkok get heads, eyebrows shaved during Buddhist ceremony

Bangkok (Thailand), 14/07/2019.- Newly ordained hill tribe Buddhist monks pay their respect in front of a golden Buddha statue during a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 July 2019. A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 14/07/2019.- Newly ordained young hill tribe Buddhist novice monks are offered money for merit making by devotees during a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 July 2019. A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 14/07/2019.- Parents and family members of newly ordained monks wearing traditional hill tribe attire walk in a circle procession during a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 July 2019. A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 12/07/2019.- A young hill tribe boy reacts as his hair is shaved off by a Buddhist monk during a head shaving rite as part of a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 July 2019 (issued 14 July 2019). A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 12/07/2019.- Hill tribe boys have their hair and eyebrows shaved by Buddhist monks during a head shaving rite as part of a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 July 2019 (issued 14 July 2019). A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 12/07/2019.- A hill tribe boy has his hair and eyebrows shaved by a Buddhist monk during a head shaving rite as part of a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 July 2019 (issued 14 July 2019). A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 12/07/2019.- A hill tribe boy reacts as he has his hair shaved off by a Buddhist monk during a head shaving rite as part of a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 July 2019 (issued 14 July 2019). A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 14/07/2019.- Thai Buddhist monks help newly young hill tribe Buddhist novice monks to wear their saffron robes during a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 July 2019. A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 12/07/2019.- A young hill tribe boy is bathed by Buddhist monk after shaving their hair and eyebrows during a head shaving rite as part of a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 July 2019 (issued 14 July 2019). A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Bangkok (Thailand), 14/07/2019.- Newly ordained young hill tribe Buddhist novice monks sip water during a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 July 2019. A total of 168 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 17 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET