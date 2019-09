US actor Brad Pitt arrives for the premiere of the film 'Ad Astra' at the Cinema Dome in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, Sep.18, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

Brad Pitt wowed crowds on Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film “Ad Astra”, a science fiction set in space that has already opened to rave reviews.

After launching the film at the Venice Film Festival, Pitt, who has produced the movie apart from playing the lead role, showed up at the LA premiere in an elegant black suit and a polo t-shirt to attend the movie’s commercial premiere before it hits theaters on Friday.