Manchester City's Brahim Diaz celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Community Shield final match against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Real Madrid's new midfielder, Spaniard Brahim Diaz, poses in front of a poster reading 'Welcome' during his presentation at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid CF on Monday announced that 19-year-old Spanish playmaker Brahim Diaz has successfully passed his medical check ahead of an official announcement of his official joining of the club.

Diaz was expected to be presented to fans as Real Madrid's latest addition later in the afternoon, signing a six-and-half-year contract, coming from England's Manchester City.

"Brahim Díaz has attended the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, where he successfully passed his medical assessment prior to being unveiled as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabéu," the club said in a statement.

Madrid made the new deal public on Sunday night, saying the talented young Spaniard had joined the La Liga giant "after catching the eye with his direct attacking play, speed with the ball at his feet and his excellent vision."

Diaz would "set foot on the Santiago Bernabéu pitch for the first time in a Real Madrid CF shirt, before addressing the press in the media room," according to the club.

Diaz, who played for the Spain national youth teams (U17, U19 and U21), was expected to attend his first training session under coach Santiago Solari on Tuesday.

He could make his debut with the first team in the upcoming Copa del Rey match against Leganes scheduled for Wednesday.